Big offseason for Clemson pros starts with NFL franchise tag window opening

TigerNet Staff by

It is set to be an interesting offseason for some Clemson pros in the NFL. That begins with the window for franchise tags opening on Tuesday and going until early March, where there are a few Tigers up for that. In Cincinnati and coming off an injury-hampered campaign, Tee Higgins is a prime candidate for the franchise tag. "In his end-of-season news conference, quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear he expects Higgins to be back for 2024. With a long-term deal a big question mark, the franchise tag is the most logical solution for the Bengals if they want to keep Higgins for at least another season. The Bengals have the cap flexibility to keep Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow together for another run," said ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby. In Miami, it's former Campbell Trophy winner Christian Wilkins. "The Dolphins' first-round pick from 2019 turned in a career season in 2023 with 9.5 sacks despite not being able to come to an agreement on a contract extension last offseason. Miami is strapped for cash currently ($51 million over the cap), but applying the tag to its best homegrown player makes more sense than letting him walk in free agency. Both sides want him in South Florida long term, so an extension this offseason seems likely," said ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques. In best fits for top free agents, ESPN tagged Cincinnati for Higgins, but it had New England for Wilkins. "I expect the Patriots to be active in free agency, and Wilkins has the position versatility to align all over the defensive front. In 2023, Wilkins had nine sacks, 35 pressures and 68 tackles in Miami. He would pair nicely with Christian Barmore to give first-year head coach Jerod Mayo two difference-makers on the defensive interior," said ESPN's Matt Bowen. The same ESPN free agency look said Las Vegas is the best fit for standout interior defender DJ Reader. "Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury this past season, and that's the main reason I have him lower in the ranks (No. 32). When healthy, Reader wins with leverage, power and pad level at the point of attack, and he can get up on the toes of opposing quarterbacks as an interior pass-rusher (15 pressures in 2023). In Vegas, he would provide a critical upgrade on the interior of the defensive line, with Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce making plays on the edges," said Bowen. NFL.com laid out the different kinds of franchise tags: Non-exclusive franchise tag: The most commonly used tag. When people refer to the "franchise tag," they are generally talking about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The tagged player can negotiate with other teams, but his current club owns the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another club. Exclusive franchise tag: Unlike the non-exclusive version, the tagging team retains the sole right to negotiate with the player. The exclusivity raises the pay scale, with this one-year tender offer being the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. Few receive the exclusive tag. Generally, players for whom other teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag -- read: quarterbacks. Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal. Elsewhere, Mike Williams is listed as a potential candidate to be cut for salary reasons, pitted against teammate Keenan Allen with the Chargers. "The potential for dynamic-duo breakups in Los Angeles continues with the Chargers' top two wideouts. In an oddly similar situation, Williams ($32.5 million cap hit) has struggled to stay healthy recently, while Allen ($34.7 million cap hit) is coming off a resurgent, Pro Bowl season but is set to turn 32 this spring," said NFL.com's Matt Okada. "Cutting either receiver would free up $20 million-plus in cap room, and the Chargers are positioned to select a top-tier replacement with the fifth overall pick in the draft if they desire (e.g., Rome Odunze in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock of the year). Allen feels like a more likely restructure, especially as Justin Herbert's go-to guy, but anything can happen in Hollywood." Las Vegas' Hunter Renfrow also made that potential cut list. "Unless new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy brings in strong convictions about Renfrow, the former Pro Bowl wideout should be out of Las Vegas by summer. Since snagging 103 catches back in 2021, he has totaled just 61 over the last two seasons combined and carries a $13.7 million cap hit in 2024. The Raiders' new direction -- whatever it is -- will likely include a new slot receiver," said Okada.

