AJ Terrell, DeAndre Hopkins make top-35 of best NFL players in 2022

Another top 100 players list for the 2022 NFL season list is in and Clemson has two pros on the list.

Pro Football Network ranked Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell at No. 21 overall and Ariona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at No. 35 in the top-tier grouping.

On Terrell: "Some discredit A.J. Terrell’s season because he didn’t travel with the opposing offense’s most dangerous weapons. But in a league where consistent cornerback play is as fleeting as the US economy, we need to acknowledge the unbelievable season he had in the situations he was put in.

"Terrell put up coverage metrics that might make Darrelle Revis blush. Terrell broke up 13 of the 66 targets coming his way (19.7%), allowing just 6.9 yards per catch and 200 total yards for the season. The longest completion against him went for 28 yards in Week 1.

"Terrell didn’t allow another 20-plus-yard reception ALL SEASON!"

On Hopkins: "Aside from possibly Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins probably has the most natural hands of any receiver of this generation. It’s constantly jarring to see his 4.94 Relative Athletic Score, given what we’ve seen from him over the past nine seasons.

"The fact that he’s only 6-foot-1 is the most mind-boggling metric. He has consistently been the best in the game with the ball in the air, disrespecting cornerbacks left and right. The 'Hail Murray' was just the most glaring example of Hopkins’ freakish ball skills."

The Falcons, who also have former Tigers defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and punter Bradley Pinion, open their season at home with New Orleans on Sept. 11 (1 p.m./FOX). The Cardinals begin the same day but Hopkins is currently suspended for the first six games due to a trace amount of a banned substance found in a test late last year.