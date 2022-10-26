CLEMSON LIFESTYLE

Clemson Holiday Shopping Deals #1

Clemson Holiday Shopping Deals #1
by - 2022 Oct 26, Wed 15:28

Let TigerNet help you find the best deals on Clemson Gear! Each week we will scour the internet to bring you our favorite products and deals. As a bonus, you will be helping support TigerNet with your purchase!

*** Fanatics is having a killer sale right now that ends at MIDNIGHT FRIDAY - USE CODE TRICK (10/28) ***

Memorial Stadium Oval Dog Bed (Small/Medium) - Orange/Purple or Cammo - I wish I had a dog just so I could get one of these!

Nike Football Custom Game Jersey - Orange

Gameday Couture Women's Run It Back Perfect Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt - White

Colosseum Blackout 3.0 Pullover Hoodie - Black

Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top - Arctic Camo

Colosseum Tortugas Logo Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket - Charcoal

Columbia Glennaker Storm Full-Zip Jacket - Orange/Charcoal

Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe - Orange

Tigers Top of the World Offroad Trucker Adjustable Hat - Orange

Columbia Powder Lite Omni-Heat Reflective Full-Zip Jacket - Gray

The Tiger Clemson Tigers Mascot Bighead Bobblehead by FOCO

Former Clemson DB gives back To P.A.W. Journey
Updated Playoff and season projections for Clemson through eight weeks
Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei added to Manning Award watch list
Clemson's PJ Hall named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar center of year watch list
