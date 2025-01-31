Tigers score season bests to top Panthers in sold out Littlejohn

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 22 Clemson Tigers finished with a season-high 49.225 on floor behind a 9.925 from redshirt junior Brie Clark to propel the Tigers in the final rotation to a 195.350-195.275 victory against Pitt. Clemson earned the win in front of a crowd of 8,631 fans inside Littlejohn Coliseum to mark the fifth-consecutive home meet with a sellout. Following the win, Clemson moves to 3-3 on the season, including 2-1 in ACC action. The Panthers drop to 3-4 (0-4 ACC). Vault The Tigers started in the traditional Olympic rotation order for the first time this season and had Trinity Brown leadoff with a 9.825 on her Yurchenko Full to tie a season high. Quinn Kuhl followed with a 9.725, and Tara Walsh tallied a 9.700 in the third spot. Madison Minner added a 9.775 and was followed by Eve Jackson, who posted a 9.700. In the anchor spot, Maggie Holman matched her career-high and was crowned the event winner with a 9.850 to round out Clemson’s first rotation. The first rotation came to a close as the Tigers led by a score of 48.875-48.725 over the Panthers. Bars In her first event of the night, redshirt sophomore Lilly Lippeatt opened the Tigers bar rotation with a season-high 9.850 with a stick to garner a portion of the event title alongside Pitt’s Emily Todd. Continuing that momentum, Takota Berry and Jackson tallied back-to-back 9.775s, while Hannah Clark stuck her landing but scored a 9.200, receiving a deduction for falling. In the fourth spot, Rebecca Wells posted a 9.800 with another stuck landing. The Tigers were forced to count a fall during the second rotation, as Kuhl finished with a 8.975 to bring the team event total to 48.400. At the halfway point, Clemson trailed Pitt, 97.575-97.275. Beam Much like the second rotation, Lippeatt stuck her beam dismount to aid her season-high 9.825 on the apparatus. Clark executed a strong performance in her first routine of the evening to finish with a season-high 9.900 on beam to garner the event title. Clark is the lone Tiger to earn multiple 9.900s this season after garnering the team’s first 9.900 last week on floor. This is also the Tigers’ highest beam routine by an individual in 2025. Freshman Danika Nielsen stuck her landing in the third position to contribute a 9.800, tying her season high. Sophomore Sierra Church added a 9.775, and Kuhl stuck her dismount but fell to end with a 8.900. Graduate Tara Walsh competed on beam for the first time in 2025 and added a 9.475 to bring the Tigers’ event total to 48.775. The Tigers trailed 146.325-146.125 heading to the final rotation of the night. Floor Leading off for the third-straight event, Lippeatt got the party started on floor with a 9.800. Holman posted a season-high 9.850 in the second spot, while Minner contributed a 9.825. In her lone event of the evening, redshirt junior Molly Arnold finished with a 9.600, and Jackson tied her season high with a 9.825. Rounding out the meet, Clark posted the program’s first 9.925 of the season to earn another event title and help the Tigers finish with a 49.225 on floor. The Panthers finished their final rotation with a 48.950, which wasn’t enough to surpass the Tigers on the rotation, which meant Clemson claimed the 195.350-195.275 win. Up next, the Tigers go back on the road for a meet in Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on North Carolina on Sunday, February 9. The meet is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ACC Network. Unreal first 9.9 of the season for Brie!!!#TeamTwo | 📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/DvSWgL9bLi — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 1, 2025 She really is HER.



