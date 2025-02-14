GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Tigers outlasted by Wolfpack in home meet
Clemson, S.C. – Clemson earned its second-highest score of the season with a 195.950, but NC State scored a 49 or better on three rotations to outlast the Tigers with a 196.050.

VAULT

Quinn Kuhl led off the meet for the Tigers, earning a 9.700, followed by Kate Bryan with a 9.600. Maggie Holman’s front handspring pike half earned a 9.75 and Madison Minner followed up her season-high performance last week with a 9.825 on her tucked Yurchenko 1.5. Tara Walsh earned a 9.75 and Eve Jackson closed out the rotation for the Tigers with a 9.825, giving Clemson a 48.850 on the event.

The Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 48.850-49.075 after one rotation.

BARS

Lilly Lippeatt led off for Clemson in the first of her three leadoff spots, earning a 9.775. Eve Jackson followed with a season-high-tying 9.825. Lauren Rutherford, back in the lineup for the Tigers, earned a 9.725, followed by freshman Hannah Clark with a 9.825. Graduate student Rebecca Wells earned a 9.775 and Quinn Kuhl closed out the rotation for the Tigers with a 9.800, giving Clemson a 49.000.

NC State led Clemson 98.075 - 97.850 at the meet’s halfway mark.

BEAM

Lippeatt led off the third rotation for Clemson with a 9.700. Brie Clark earned a 9.675, followed by a stick from freshman Danika Nielsen who earned a season-high 9.825. Sierra Church nailed her routine, sticking the dismount and earning a season-high 9.900. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.45, and Tara Walsh set a career-high with a 9.875, giving Clemson a 48.975 on beam.

Heading into the meet’s final rotation, Clemson trailed 147.250-146.825.

FLOOR

Lippeatt led off the fourth rotation with a 9.800, followed by an 8.775 from Maggie Holman. Madison Minner, Molly Arnold and Eve Jackson earned three-straight 9.8s, and Brie Clark continued her hot streak on floor, closing out the night with a 9.925, giving the Tigers a 49.125 of the meet’s final rotation.

NC State was able to hang on, however, downing Clemson 196.050 - 195.950.

Up next, the Tigers remain in Littlejohn Coliseum for back-to-back meets, welcoming Stanford on Sunday, February 23 for a 4pm Youth Day meet on ACC Network, followed by a tri-meet on February 28 with UNH and TWU.

