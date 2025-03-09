|
Tigers finish second in GW Tri-Meet despite season highs in two areas
Washington, D.C. – Clemson earned a season-high on beam (49.050) and floor (49.375) for a 196.475 team score, finishing second at the GWU tri-meet on Sunday afternoon, the Tigers’ final road meet of the regular season. Penn State earned the team win with a 196.675, followed by Clemson’s 196.475 and George Washington’s 195.25.
BARS Takoda Berry led off for the Tigers, earning a 9.7, followed by Eve Jackson with a 9.775 and Lauren Rutherford with a 9.80. Rebecca Wells tallied a 9.65, followed by freshman Hannah Clark with a 9.75. Quinn Kuhl anchored the TIgers’ lineup with a 9.8 for a 48.825 rotation score. BEAM YES MA'AM SISI Hannah Clark led off on beam for the first time for the Tigers, scoring a 9.75, followed by a 9.80 from Brie Clark. Tara Walsh earned a 9.60, followed by a 9.85 from Quinn Kuhl. Sierra Church stuck her dismount and tallied a 9.875, followed by a 9.775 from Maggie Holman to give Clemson a season-high 49.050 on beam. At the meet’s halfway point, Penn State led 98.075, followed by George Washington’s 98.025 and Clemson’s 97.875. FLOOR Thats a 9.875 for miss Molly Arnold🥳#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/LQiWVTjKWg Eve Jackson KILLING IT with a 9.90 on floor🥳#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/53KtXNDLt4 Madison Minner with a SEASON HIGH 9.875 on floor🤩#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/Ck1IRCgXSA Brie Clark, the woman you are 😍 Madison Minner led off on floor for the first time for the Tigers, earning a season-high 9.875, followed by a 9.875 from Molly Arnold and a 9.75 from Maggie Holman. Eve Jackson (9.900) and Brie Clark (9.925) earned back-to-back 9.9s and Tara Walsh anchored the floor lineup with her first-ever floor performance, earning a 9.725 to give Clemson a season-high 49.375 on floor. Heading into the final rotation, Penn State led 147.350, followed by Clemson’s 147.250 and George Washington’s 145.825. VAULT SEASON HIGH 9.875 for miss Quinn!!#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/8rhyCXpsLv AND a season high for miss Maggie on vault with a 9.875#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/lxyxDK46Cq Quinn Kuhl and Maggie Holman led off with back-to-back 9.875 scores for the Tigers, a career-high for both gymnasts. Madison Minner earned a 9.85, followed by a 9.825 from Tara Walsh. Eve Jackson earned a 9.775 and Kate Bryant anchored the Tigers’ with a 9.80, giving Clemson a 49.225. Penn State came away with the tri-meet victory, earning a 196.675, followed by Clemson’s 196.475 and George Washington’s 195.25. Up next, Clemson returns to Littlejohn Coliseum on March 14, hosting Penn State for a senior night meet, set to begin at 8:00 p.m.
