Tigers finish second in GW Tri-Meet despite season highs in two areas

Washington, D.C. – Clemson earned a season-high on beam (49.050) and floor (49.375) for a 196.475 team score, finishing second at the GWU tri-meet on Sunday afternoon, the Tigers’ final road meet of the regular season. Penn State earned the team win with a 196.675, followed by Clemson’s 196.475 and George Washington’s 195.25.

BARS

Takoda Berry led off for the Tigers, earning a 9.7, followed by Eve Jackson with a 9.775 and Lauren Rutherford with a 9.80. Rebecca Wells tallied a 9.65, followed by freshman Hannah Clark with a 9.75. Quinn Kuhl anchored the TIgers’ lineup with a 9.8 for a 48.825 rotation score.

BEAM

Hannah Clark led off on beam for the first time for the Tigers, scoring a 9.75, followed by a 9.80 from Brie Clark. Tara Walsh earned a 9.60, followed by a 9.85 from Quinn Kuhl. Sierra Church stuck her dismount and tallied a 9.875, followed by a 9.775 from Maggie Holman to give Clemson a season-high 49.050 on beam.

At the meet’s halfway point, Penn State led 98.075, followed by George Washington’s 98.025 and Clemson’s 97.875.

FLOOR

Madison Minner led off on floor for the first time for the Tigers, earning a season-high 9.875, followed by a 9.875 from Molly Arnold and a 9.75 from Maggie Holman. Eve Jackson (9.900) and Brie Clark (9.925) earned back-to-back 9.9s and Tara Walsh anchored the floor lineup with her first-ever floor performance, earning a 9.725 to give Clemson a season-high 49.375 on floor.

Heading into the final rotation, Penn State led 147.350, followed by Clemson’s 147.250 and George Washington’s 145.825.

VAULT

Quinn Kuhl and Maggie Holman led off with back-to-back 9.875 scores for the Tigers, a career-high for both gymnasts. Madison Minner earned a 9.85, followed by a 9.825 from Tara Walsh. Eve Jackson earned a 9.775 and Kate Bryant anchored the Tigers’ with a 9.80, giving Clemson a 49.225.

Penn State came away with the tri-meet victory, earning a 196.675, followed by Clemson’s 196.475 and George Washington’s 195.25.

Up next, Clemson returns to Littlejohn Coliseum on March 14, hosting Penn State for a senior night meet, set to begin at 8:00 p.m.

