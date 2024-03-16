|
Tigers drop final regular season meet at UCLA
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – Selena Harris tallied a 39.900 all-around score to lead No. 11 UCLA past No. 27 Clemson, 198.550-196.825, on Saturday afternoon inside Pauley Pavilion. Clemson tallied a season-high 49.450 on vault, highlighted by
Molly Arnold’s 9.975, in their final regular-season meet of the inaugural season.
BARS
The Tigers started the afternoon on bars and tallied a 48.700 team score. Lilly Lippeatt led the Tigers on the event with a 9.875, while freshman Trinity Webb earned a 9.825. Kaitlin DeGuzman and Eve Jackson each had a 9.800, while Rebecca Wells rounded out the scoring with a 9.400.
Clemson trailed UCLA, 48.700-49.475 after the first rotation.
VAULT
Clemson turned in its highest team vault score of the season, a 49.450, in its second rotation. Molly Arnold turned in a career-high 9.975, scoring a 10.0 from the first judge, to lead the Tigers, while Eve Jackson picked up a 9.900. Rebecca Wells recovered after struggling on bars, scoring a 9.875, while Maggie Holman and Madison Minner rounded out the scoring with a 9.850 each.
UCLA stretched its lead over the Tigers to 99.100-98.150, thanks to Selena Harris’s two 10.0 scores for the Bruins, on vault and bars.
FLOOR
In the teams’ third rotation, Clemson finished with a 49.375 on floor. Eve Jackson continued her strong day for the Tigers with a career-high 9.925, followed by Lilly Lippeatt with a 9.900 in the leadoff spot. Molly Arnold tallied a 9.875, followed by Lauren Rutherford with a 9.850 and Rebecca Wells with a 9.825.
UCLA led Clemson 148.775-147.525 with one rotation remaining.
BEAM
In the final rotation of the day, Rebecca Wells and Kielyn McCright led the Tigers with 9.925 each, which tied a career-high for McCright. Lilly Lippeatt led off with a 9.875, just 0.25 shy of her season high, while Sierra Church tied that mark in the anchor spot.
UCLA finished with a 198.550 overall score to the Tigers’ 196.825, thanks to their third 10 of the day, this time from Chae Campbell on floor.
In the all-around competition, Wells led the Tigers with a 39.025, while Jackson tallied a 38.600. UCLA’s Harris, who earned two 10s and two 9.95s, finished the all-around with a 39.900.
Clemson returns to action next Saturday, traveling to Greensboro, N.C. for the 2024 ACC Championships. The Tigers enter the meet as the No. 2 seed, beginning on bars. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be shown on ACC Network.
