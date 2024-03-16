CLEMSON GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Clemson competes next at the ACC Championships in Greensboro next week (file photo).
Clemson competes next at the ACC Championships in Greensboro next week (file photo).

Tigers drop final regular season meet at UCLA
by - 2024 Mar 16 20:24

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – Selena Harris tallied a 39.900 all-around score to lead No. 11 UCLA past No. 27 Clemson, 198.550-196.825, on Saturday afternoon inside Pauley Pavilion. Clemson tallied a season-high 49.450 on vault, highlighted by Molly Arnold’s 9.975, in their final regular-season meet of the inaugural season.

BARS

The Tigers started the afternoon on bars and tallied a 48.700 team score. Lilly Lippeatt led the Tigers on the event with a 9.875, while freshman Trinity Webb earned a 9.825. Kaitlin DeGuzman and Eve Jackson each had a 9.800, while Rebecca Wells rounded out the scoring with a 9.400.

Clemson trailed UCLA, 48.700-49.475 after the first rotation.

VAULT

Clemson turned in its highest team vault score of the season, a 49.450, in its second rotation. Molly Arnold turned in a career-high 9.975, scoring a 10.0 from the first judge, to lead the Tigers, while Eve Jackson picked up a 9.900. Rebecca Wells recovered after struggling on bars, scoring a 9.875, while Maggie Holman and Madison Minner rounded out the scoring with a 9.850 each.

UCLA stretched its lead over the Tigers to 99.100-98.150, thanks to Selena Harris’s two 10.0 scores for the Bruins, on vault and bars.

FLOOR

In the teams’ third rotation, Clemson finished with a 49.375 on floor. Eve Jackson continued her strong day for the Tigers with a career-high 9.925, followed by Lilly Lippeatt with a 9.900 in the leadoff spot. Molly Arnold tallied a 9.875, followed by Lauren Rutherford with a 9.850 and Rebecca Wells with a 9.825.

UCLA led Clemson 148.775-147.525 with one rotation remaining.

BEAM

In the final rotation of the day, Rebecca Wells and Kielyn McCright led the Tigers with 9.925 each, which tied a career-high for McCright. Lilly Lippeatt led off with a 9.875, just 0.25 shy of her season high, while Sierra Church tied that mark in the anchor spot.

UCLA finished with a 198.550 overall score to the Tigers’ 196.825, thanks to their third 10 of the day, this time from Chae Campbell on floor.

In the all-around competition, Wells led the Tigers with a 39.025, while Jackson tallied a 38.600. UCLA’s Harris, who earned two 10s and two 9.95s, finished the all-around with a 39.900.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday, traveling to Greensboro, N.C. for the 2024 ACC Championships. The Tigers enter the meet as the No. 2 seed, beginning on bars. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be shown on ACC Network.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers drop final regular season meet at UCLA
Tigers drop final regular season meet at UCLA
No. 20 Clemson can't hold off Cardinals comeback
No. 20 Clemson can't hold off Cardinals comeback
No. 8 Tigers hold on to even series with No. 3 Duke
No. 8 Tigers hold on to even series with No. 3 Duke
No. 12 Tigers clinch series over UNC
No. 12 Tigers clinch series over UNC
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Gymnastics Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts