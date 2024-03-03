No. 27 Tigers finish second only to No. 1 Oklahoma in TWU Quad Meet

With the host school going in olympic order, the Tigers started on beam.

Beam

Clemson earned a 48.575 on its first event, beam, highlighted by Rebecca Wells’ 9.800 score with a stuck dismount. Lilly Lippeatt recorded a 9.725, Brie Clark a 9.700 and Sierra Church and Eve Jackson each earned a 9.675 to give Clemson a 48.575 event score on the first rotation.

Floor

Historically the Tigers’ strongest event, floor, proved to again be where Clemson shines. Brie Clark continued her steady run this season with a 9.900, with Eve Jackson matching her score with a career-high-tying 9.900 for the second-consecutive week. Rebecca Wells and Molly Arnold were each awarded a 9.875 on their routines, while Madison Minner, back in the lineup for the Tigers this week, earned a 9.800 to give Clemson its highest event score of the meet, a 49.350.

Halfway through the meet, the Tigers held a 97.925 overall score.

Vault

The Tigers have seen steady improvement on vault this season and today was no different. Madison Minner recorded a career-high 9.900 on the apparatus to lead Clemson, followed closely behind by Molly Arnold and Rebecca Wells who each earned a 9.850. Even Jackson picked up a 9.825, while Trinity Brown earned a 9.800 to give Clemson its second-highest event score of the day with a 49.225.

Bars

Clemson finished the event on bars, scoring a 49.200. Rebecca Wells earned a career-high 9.875 on the event, while Lilly Lippeatt earned a 9.825. The Tigers picked up three 9.800 scores (Eve Jackson, Lauren Rutherford, Trinity Webb), and Kaitlin DeGuzman earned a season-high 9.900 score in her home state to lead the Tigers.

Overall, the Tigers finished second with a 196.350, behind No. 1 Oklahoma’s 198.250. Texas Woman’s was third with a 196.275, with Penn rounding out the scoring with a 194.825.

Clemson is back in action on Friday, March 8, hosting Air Force in the final home meet of the season. Friday’s meet has been designated as Military Appreciation Day and Clemson will celebrate its lone senior, Kaitlin DeGuzman at the meet, set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Solid bar routine from DeGuzman with a 9.9!!#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/EYb0uYbZCy — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 3, 2024