Clemson gymnastics set to host first ACC meet

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson gymnastics returns to action on Sunday afternoon, welcoming Pitt to Littlejohn Coliseum for the first ACC meet of the season. The teams are set to begin competition at 4 p.m. and the meet will be shown on the ACC Network, with Alex Perlman and Olympian Samantha Peszek on the call. The Tigers defeated William & Mary in their inaugural meet last Friday, 196.325-190,050, giving Clemson the distinction of holding the highest-ever inaugural meet score by any team. Rebecca Wells was Clemson's first-ever all-around winner, while redshirt freshman Lilly Lippeatt earned ACC Newcomer of the Week honors after recorded the program's first 9.900 in history (bars). Sunday’s meet has been designated as "Youth Day". There will be photo ops with the Tiger and Cub, face-painting, sign making stations and more.