Clemson earns tri-meet victory, first "Esprit de Corps" honor awarded

Clemson, S.C. – In the program’s first-ever tri-meet, Clemson gymnastics (195.825) defeated TWU (193.975) and UNH (192.325). The meet was highlighted by Brie Clark’s floor routine, as Clark became the first collegiate gymnast to successfully complete the skill. Following the meet, Clemson Gymnastics and the Clemson Corps of Cadets honored the life of Lilly Lippeatt’s younger brother Noah with the creation of the Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt “Esprit de Corps” award. Lilly Lippeatt became the first recipient of the award, which will be given annually at Clemson’s Military Appreciation Day meet. VAULT The Tigers earned a season-high 49.150 on vault, led by a stick from Tara Walsh to go with a career-high 9.875, as well as a season-high 9.875 from Madison Minner. Maggie Holman earned a season-high-tying 9.850, followed by a season-high-tying 9.825 from Eve Jackson. Quinn Kuhl and Molly Arnold rounded out Clemson’s rotation, each scoring a 9.725. After one rotation, Clemson led with a 49.150, followed by TWU with a 48.325 and UNH with a 47.750. BARS Lilly Lippeatt led off the second rotation with a season-high-tying 9.85, followed by a 9.725 from Takoda Berry. Even Jackson and Lauren Rutherford followed with a 9.825 each, before Rebecca Wells earned a 9.750. Freshman Hannah Clark rounded out the rotation with a career-high-tying 9.875, her second-consecutive meet hitting that mark. The Tigers led with a 98.275, followed by TWU with a 95.825 and UNH with a 95.475. BEAM Lippeatt led off again for the Tigers, sticking her dismount and earning a 9.800, followed by a 9.875 from Brie Clark. Danika Nielsen earned an 8.950, followed by a 9.6 from Tara Walsh and a 9.425 from Sierra Church. Quinn Kuhl rounded out the rotation for the Tigers with a 9.775, giving Clemson a 48.475 on the event. Heading into the final rotation, Clemson led with a 146.750, followed by TWU with a 145.0 and UNH with a 144.225. FLOOR Lippeatt led off the final rotation for Clemson with a 9.75, followed by a 9.825 from Maggie Holman. Madison Minner earned a 9.825 and Molly Arnold followed with a 9.70. Eve Jackson earned a 9.875 on her floor routine, and Brie Clark anchored the rotation for the Tigers with a 9.800, becoming the first collegiate gymnast to successfully complete the Biles I on floor. HISTORY MADE‼️



Brie Clark becomes the first collegiate gymnast to successfully compete the Biles I on floor! #NCAAGYM x 🎥 @ClemsonGym

pic.twitter.com/SDgbLWygZw — NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) March 1, 2025 The Tigers won the meet with a 195.825, followed by TWU with a 193.975 and UNH with a 192.325. Up next, the Tigers hit the road for the final road contest of 2025, heading up to Washington, D.C. for a tri-meet with GWU and Penn State on Sunday, March 9. Clemson Gymnastics Establishes the Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt "Esprit de Corps" Award Clemson, SC – Clemson Gymnastics, along with the Clemson Corps, is proud to announce the creation of the Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt "Esprit de Corps" Award, a prestigious honor recognizing an individual gymnast who embodies the unwavering camaraderie, selflessness, and unity that defined Lance Corporal Lippeatt’s service in the United States Marine Corps. Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt, brother of Clemson Gymnast Lilly Lippeatt, passed away tragically in June of 2024. Lance Corporal Lippeatt was an exceptional Marine who lived by the core values of honor, courage, and commitment. His devotion to his fellow Marines, his infectious enthusiasm, and his steadfast dedication to service left an enduring impact on those who had the privilege of serving alongside him. To honor his legacy, this award will be presented annually to a Clemson gymnast who reflects these same principles—fostering a sense of family among their teammates, uplifting morale in the face of adversity, and demonstrating extraordinary devotion to the collective strength of their unit. “The spirit of camaraderie and resiliency is what makes both the Marine Corps and a team like Clemson Gymnastics so special,” said Clemson Corps Board Member, Major Trey Kennedy (USMC). “Understanding who LCpl Lippeatt truly was, and his time with his unit Guard Company at Marine Barracks 8th and I Washington, DC, there were several things that stood out -- he took great pride in his work, his fellow Marines absolutely loved being around him, he was resilient, and he never wanted to let his team down. We're excited to tie his spirit into a recognition of an exceptional Clemson gymnast each year.” The award will be presented during Clemson Gymnastics’ annual Military Appreciation Day meet, a tribute to those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces. The honoree will receive a Marine Corps Kevlar Helmet, Lance Corporal Lippeatt’s dog tags, and a commemorative plaque listing past recipients—a lasting symbol of dedication, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of a team. Through this award, Clemson Gymnastics pays tribute to Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt’s legacy, ensuring that his ‘Esprit de Corps’ continues to inspire future generations both on and off the competition floor. Tonight during our Military Appreciation Meet, we took the opportunity to honor the life and service of Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt. 💜#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/Kux20N8ELe — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 1, 2025 Honoring a legacy 💜



Tonight and always we will remember the life of Noah Lippeatt and the unwavering camaraderie, selflessness, and unity that defined Lance Corporal Lippeatt’s service in the United States Marine Corps.

Read more on the award here: https://t.co/K36F8fP89F pic.twitter.com/B7R5cohqot — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 1, 2025