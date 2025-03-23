GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Clemson bests Panthers in ACC Championships

Greensboro, N.C. – Thanks to a 49.300 on floor, Clemson rallied for a 196.175 score to defeat Pitt in the first session of the 2025 ACC Championships. Following the addition of the scores from the second session, the Tigers finished fifth in the conference championships. Stanford took home the title in its first year in the ACC (197.775), followed by fellow-first year member Cal (197.650), North Carolina (197.225), NC State (196.500) Clemson (196.175) and Pitt (195.800).

VAULT

As the higher seed, the Tigers started off the meet on vault. Quinn Kuhl led off with her Yurchenko full and earned a 9.775, followed by a 9.750 for Maggie Holman on her front handspring pike half. Madison Minner stuck her tucked Yurchenko 1.5 for a 9.875, followed by another stick from Tara Walsh on her Yurchenko 1.5 that earned a career-high 9.900. Eve Jackson earned a 9.70 on her Yurchenko 1.5, giving the Tigers a 49.00 on the event.

After the first rotation, Pitt led Clemson 49.175-49.000.

BARS

Takoda Berry led off the second rotation for the Tigers and stuck her dismount, earning a 9.70. Eve Jackson followed with a 9.80 and Lauren Rutherford totaled a hard-earned 9.825. Freshman Hannah Clark earned another 9.825 and Quinn Kuhl anchored the Tigers’ scoring with a 9.850, giving Clemson their second-straight 49.00.

At the meet’s halfway point, Pitt led Clemson 98.150-98.000.

BEAM

Brie Clark led off the scoring for Clemson with a 9.75, followed by a 9.775 from Tara Walsh and Sierra Church. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.70, and Kielyn McCright stuck her dismount and earned a 9.875, a season high.

With one rotation remaining, Pitt held a 147.075 - 146.875 lead over Clemson.

FLOOR

Madison Minner started the Tigers off strong, earning a career-high-tying 9.90, followed by a 9.825 from Molly Arnold. Maggie Holman tied a season-high with a 9.850 and Eve Jackson earned a 9.825. Brie Clark tied Minner’s event-high score with a 9.90 and Tara Walsh closed out her third event of the day with a 9.825 giving the Tigers a 49.300 on floor and the win over Pitt.

Clemson defeated Pitt 196.175 - 195.800.

Up next, the Tigers head to NCAA Regionals, with their location and opponents to be announced Monday, March 24, during the NCAA Gymnastics selection show, which will air live on ESPNU at noon.

