Clemson AD comments on gymnastics coach search, parting ways with Amy Smith

CLEMSON – Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff declined to comment on the reasons the school recently parted ways with gymnastics coach Amy Smith, but said the members of the team are looking forward as the university conducts a national search. Smith was hired in April 2022 and just concluded her second season as the program's inaugural coach. She led Clemson to two NCAA tournament appearances, including its first NCAA regional win in program history in 2025. In a brief release last week, Neff announced Clemson "parted ways" with Smith and added the athletic department will "immediately commence a national search" for its next head coach. Following Friday’s meeting with the Board of Trustees, Neff was asked the reason for parting ways with Smith. “I can't say much more than what was provided in the release, but again, the focus on the stature of the program that we have, the competitive success that has been seen, and the student athletes that are here get excited for the forward-looking approach to it,” Neff said. Neff said Clemson is in a good position to hire a high-caliber coach. “We are, and I couldn't be more excited about the receptivity and really what we've come to confirm as far as the position of our job,” he said. “So, we're probably one to two to three weeks, as long as it takes, very active in our search and recruitment process. We've talked to some candidates and expect that to continue in the weeks ahead. “But again, the affirmation of Clemson gymnastics, three years here since we launched the program, two competitive years, certainly the community support, 5,000 season tickets, the branding, the facilities, that's just all been confirmation that Clemson Gymnastics is a top 10 job in the country, even though it's still in infancy, so to speak. And so, what we felt from candidates and interest has been beyond expectations probably.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!