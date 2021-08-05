Larry Penley named GCAA District Coach of the Year

CLEMSON, S.C. (August 5, 2021) — Legendary and recently retired men’s golf Head Coach Larry Penley has been named the East District Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 golf season by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Penley was one of six coaches recognized with a district award. Chris Baloga of Loyala (MD) (Northeast), Trey Jones of Florida State (Southeast), Mike Small of Illinois (Midwest), Brandt Kieschnick of Sam Houston State (Central) and Michael Beard of Pepperdine (West).

This is the eighth time that Penley has been honored with a district coach of the year award by the GCAA. He also won the district award in 1988, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2016 and 2017. Penley was named National Coach of the Year in 2003.

Penley led the Tigers to the ACC Championship in his final year at the helm of the Clemson program, his 10th league title as Clemson head coach. The Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament for the 37th time under Penley and advanced to the national tournament for the 30th time. Clemson finished 13th at the tournament.

Penley was named ACC Coach of the Year for the ninth time this year, tied for the most by any coach in any sport in Clemson history. It gave Penley ACC Coach of the Year honors in five different decades, just the second coach in any sport to win the award in five different decades.

The Tigers won four tournaments overall this year, giving him an ACC record 83 tournament wins for his career.

Penley’s final day as Clemson head coach, Clemson’s Turk Pettit won the National Championship, just the second Tiger to win college golf’s biggest tournament.