Larry Penley named ACC Coach of the Year

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C.- For the ninth time in a fifth different decade in his celebrated career, Clemson men’s golf coach Larry Penley has been named the ACC Coach of the Year. The announcement was made Monday morning on the ACC Network”s Packer & Durham television program.

Penley, who will retire at the end of the season, led the Tigers to the ACC Championship two weeks ago in dramatic fashion, as the Tigers had a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over second-ranked Florida State in the match play championship.

The victory gave Penley a 10th ACC championship in his 38-year career. Penley is now tied for third for the most ACC titles among Clemson head coaches regardless of sport. Bob Pollock had 11 in men’s indoor track and Dr. I.M. Ibrahim had 11 in men’s soccer. Penley is tied with former Clemson men’s tennis coach Chuck Kriese with 10.

With his ninth ACC Coach of the Year honor, Penley is now tied for first in Clemson sports history with Pollock, who was honored nine times as coach of the year for men’s indoor track. In addition to this year, Penley was named ACC Coach of the Year in 1987, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2016. He is the only Clemson coach and one of just two coaches in ACC history (Karen Shelton, UNC women’s lacrosse) to be named ACC Coach of the Year in five different decades.

This year Clemson has won four tournaments, with all four coming over the last five events. The team is 99 strokes under par for the seven tournaments so far this year and has posted a 74-9 record against the field in those tournaments. Clemson has a team counting scores stroke average of 69.96, second best in the nation, and on pace to be the best in school history. The Tigers also lead the nation in par three scoring and rank seventh in scoring on par four holes.

His ACC Tournament championship was the 83rd of his career, most in league history. He also has 86 second-place finishes and 306 Top fives in his 518 career tournaments (508 stroke play and 10 match play).

Clemson enters NCAA Regional Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. as the number-three overall seed in the nation, the top seed at the regional.

Clemson is ranked third in the nation by Golfstat and Golfweek, and fourth by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association.

Three Clemson Golfers Named All-ACC

Clemson, S.C. — Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and Colby Patton were all named to the All-ACC men’s golf team on Monday. All three are significant reasons Clemson is ranked third in the nation and is the number-one seed in the NCAA Kingston (Tenn.) Regional next week (May 17-19).

It is the second All-ACC selection for Pettit, who was named as a freshman in 2018, and the first for Bridgeman and Patton. No All-ACC team was selected in 2020, as play was stopped in early March due to the pandemic. It is the third time in the last five years there has been an All-ACC team that Clemson has had at least three selections.

Bridgeman leads the nation in scoring average at 69.24, on pace to be a Clemson single season record. He has six top 10 finishes, including two medalist honors, in his seven tournaments this year. The native of Inman, SC has 16 under-par rounds, including 13 in the 60s, among his 21 total rounds this year. He is an incredible 40-under-par for his 21 rounds. He ranks third in the nation according to Golfweek and seventh by Golfstat.

Pettit has a 70.28 stroke average so far this year and is ranked 12th by Golfstat and 17th by Golfweek. The native of Auburn, Ala. has five top 10 finishes in six tournaments so far this year, and has nine under-par rounds, including six in the 60s. He had a fourth-place finish at the Valspar and a third-place at the John Hayt in consecutive tournaments in March.

Patton is third on the team in stroke average this year with a 71.19 figure. He has three top 10 finishes in seven tournaments and has 12 under-par rounds, including eight rounds in the 60s. His best finish was a sixth-place at the John Hayt. His victory against his NC State opponent clinched the Tigers semifinal match play victory at the ACC Tournament two weeks ago.

Colby joins his father as All-ACC players in Clemson golf history. Chris Patton was named to the team three consecutive years (1988-90). The Pattons join the Nimmers (Tony and Bryson) as the only father-son All-ACC golf families in Clemson history.