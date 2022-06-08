Jacob Bridgeman named second-team All-American for second straight year

Press Release by

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman was named a second-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Tuesday. It is the second consecutive year Bridgeman has been named a second-team All-American by that organization.

Bridgeman joins former teammate Bryson Nimmer as the only Clemson golfers in the last 13 years to be named a first or second-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association twice.

Bridgeman led the Tigers this year with a 70.43 stroke average, posted a team best 15 rounds in the 60s, and 19 under-par rounds. He was 29-under par for his 30 rounds. He won two tournaments this year, the Linger Longer Collegiate in March with a 16-under-par score of 200, and the ACC Tournament in April with a 13-under score of 203.

The week after the ACC Tournament he was named the ACC Player of the Year. The three-time All-ACC performer was named the ACC Student-Athlete of the Year for men’s golf as a junior in 2021.

The native of Inman, SC had five consecutive top four finishes at one point this year, the longest streak of its kind by a Clemson golfer since 2002, when D.J. Trahan had six in a row. Bridgeman finished with six top 10 finishes this year, also best on the team. He had 18 top 10s for his four-year career.

For his career, Bridgeman finished with a 70.74 stroke average, second in Clemson history behind Doc Redman’s 70.70. Bridgeman set a Clemson record with 50 career rounds in the 60s, and his 64 rounds under-par rank in a tie for fifth with Lucas Glover. His 463 career birdies rank sixth best in Clemson history.

In the final computer rankings for this year, Bridgeman was second in the PGA University rankings, giving him status this summer on the Korn Ferry Tour. He will be in the field this week at the BMW Charity Pro Am in Greenville and Spartanburg, this weekend.

Bridgeman also finished ninth in the final Golfstat rankings and was 12th according to Golfweek. His round of 62 at the Maui Jim Invitational on September 11, 2021, was tied for the second best single round in Division I college golf this past academic year.