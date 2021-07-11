Former Tiger wins first PGA Tour event in over a decade

Former Clemson standout Lucas Glover is once again a PGA Tour event winner.

Clinching this weekend’s John Deere Classic (Silvis, Illinois) Sunday, Glover ended a just-over-a-decade drought between PGA wins with a final-round 64 to reach 19-under for the tournament, besting the field by two strokes.

Glover’s victory is a fourth on the PGA Tour and a seventh total since turning professional in 2001, with his signature win being the 2009 U.S. Open.

“It has been 10 years since I won a tournament,” Glover said in an interview with CBS after the round. “I have had some good years, I have not been in this situation. This is the first time I have won a tournament since my children were born and since I have been married, so I am looking forward sharing this with them.

“I knew I had it in me to win again and that might be the best thing about this in that I proved it to myself. It is also nice to show the people who doubted you that you could win again.”

Glover’s last PGA win came in the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship.

The Greenville native was a two-time, first-team All-American at Clemson.

The John Deere Classic winner pulls in a $1.1 million prize.

Overall, this was the 16th PGA Tour win by a former Clemson golfer. The list of Tigers with victories include Jonathan Byrd (5), Glover (4), D.J. Trahan (2), Kyle Stanley (2), Dillard Pruitt (1), Clarence Rose (1), and Ben Martin (1).

Glover is the second former Tiger to win the John Deere Classic. Byrd won the event in 2007 on the same course.

