Clemson women's golf wins 2022 Clover Cup

CU Athletic Communications by

Mesa, Ariz. – Behind 27 birdies, Clemson women’s golf shot a -12 (276) in the final round to finish the weekend at -18 and win the 2022 Clover Cup. The Tigers finished first of 17 teams, ahead of eight ranked opponents, to secure the program’s first outright 54-hole tournament win and the third overall tournament win in school history.

Clemson’s -12 was second best on the day, as Texas A&M shot -14, but the Tigers capitalized on a -6 team score heading into the final round. The 276 is tied for the second-lowest round score in school history, while the 846 (-18) for the weekend is tied for the best 54-hole score in school history.

Individually, Katherine Schuster finished as Clemson’s lone top-10 individual, shooting -5 on the weekend to finish tied for 6th. Savannah Grewal finished the weekend tied for 13th at -3, while Melena Barrientos turned in the best round of the day at -4, shooting -2 on the weekend to finish tied for 15th. Callista Rice finished at -1 to tie for 19th, while Annabelle Pancake finished tied for 27th at +3. Gracyn Burgess turned in a +5 on the day and finished the weekend tied for 73rd as an individual.

The Tigers return to South Carolina to host the Clemson Invitational March 25-27.