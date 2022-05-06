Bridgeman becomes first Clemson golfer to be named ACC Player of the Month three times

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the second consecutive month, Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman has been named ACC Golfer of the Month. The announcement was made by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday afternoon.

Bridgeman shared the honor for the month of March with Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup, but after winning the ACC Championship last month, Bridgeman was the sole recipient for April.

Bridgeman is the first Clemson golfer to win ACC Golfer of the Month for consecutive months, and he is the first Clemson golfer to win the award three times in his career. He also won for January 2021.

The native of Inman, S.C. started April by finishing fourth at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fl., with a two-under-par score of 214. The field included 18 of the top 100 players in the nation.

Bridgeman then won the ACC Tournament with a score of 13-under-par 203. He became the first Clemson golfer to win the ACC tournament since David May in 2009. His 203 score was the best for a Clemson golfer at the ACC Tournament since John Engler won the title with a 203 score in 2001.

Bridgeman won the tournament by defeating Peter Fountain of North Carolina on the second playoff hole. It was his second victory this season and a record tying fifth of his career. He has finished in the top four of five consecutive tournaments, the longest streak of its kind since D.J. Trahan had six straight top fours in 2002.

Bridgeman is now ranked second in the PGA University rankings, an improvement of eight places since the season began. He has a 70.37 stroke average for the year with 14 rounds in the 60s and 18 under-par rounds.

This week, Bridgeman is playing in the Wells Fargo Invitational in Potomac, Md. his first career PGA Tournament appearance. May 16-18 he will return to the Clemson team in the NCAA Columbus Regional in Columbus, Ohio.