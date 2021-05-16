Following the Plan: Larry Penley going out on his own terms and a winner

Clemson men’s golf coach Larry Penley has accomplished just about everything you can do in the world of golf in his 38 years managing the Tigers, going into his final NCAA Tournament leading the program.

Heading into retirement, Penley’s career accomplishments could fill up this whole page, but to summarize his storied career, the 38-year Clemson coach has won a National Championship, 10 ACC Championships, 83 total career tournaments and has been to the NCAA Tournament all 38 years he has been in charge.

“There couldn’t be a better ambassador for Clemson Athletics,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said of Penley. “We’re so proud and happy for him and Heidi and their entire family. He’s retiring how we all want to do, retiring on a high note and having so much success.”

Clemson travels to the NCAA Tournament Regionals in Tennessee this week, competing for a chance to travel to Arizona next week to compete for the grand prize, the NCAA National Championship.

“In my mind, we need to go try and win number 84,” Penley said when talking with the media about his plan entering regionals. “If we do that and show up and compete and play our best, we will. We’re going to get focused and go try to win a golf tournament."

There was a combination of factors that pushed Penley towards retirement, and the two biggest were the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of his grandkids.

“About three years ago,” Penley said when asked when he knew it was time to retire. “I’m not saying my love and passion haven’t been the same, but I’m getting older. COVID kind of pushed me in that direction a little bit, grandkids have certainly pushed me in that direction. When I took over the job, I felt that if I could go five years without getting fired, I might have a chance. Then I made myself a 10-year plan, and in that was to win some ACC Championships, and we did. Then I set a 15-year plan, and in that was to win a National Championship, and we did.”

The North Carolina native knew it was time to start thinking about retirement a few years ago, but said the freshman class he brought in kept him around a few more seasons.

“I originally planned on getting out after 35 years,” Penley said. “The freshman we brought in that year, Colby Patton, Kyle Cottam and Turk Pettit, that was a bunch that I really felt like were special. When we signed those guys, I told Coach Byrd, ‘We’re going to see some great things out of those three guys.’ I felt like we were going to win championships with these guys and I just wanted to ride it out with them.”

And win championships they did, as Clemson won the 2021 ACC Golf Tournament last month, securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The ending to Penley’s historic career is not one of sadness and heartbreak but of blossoming and the passing of the torch. Earlier this week, Radakovich announced that Jordan Byrd would take the reins from Penley at the conclusion of the season. Byrd, who was been on the coaching staff at Clemson for 17 years, was given great praise from his boss during Friday’s press conference.

“I couldn’t be more happy for him,” Penley said of Bryd taking over. “He’s earned it and we sure didn’t make it easy for him. I remember telling him if he just stuck around 10 years I was going to give him the keys to the office. 17 years later, I’m finally giving him the keys. He’s earned it and it’s fun to watch him coach, he’s got a great demeanor with the kids and his player development and improvement skills are fantastic.”

Byrd, who has been on staff for 17 years, does not have to pick up much for his new job. After welcoming a new daughter to his family earlier in the week, the emotions flowed out of Byrd as he accepted the coaching job on Friday mid-morning at the Penley Fieldhouse.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a head coach, and to have the opportunity to do it at a place like Clemson is a dream come true,” Byrd said in his introductory press conference. “Who would have known when I came here in 2004 for a wedding and having a conversation with coach Penley about wanting to be a coach. Little did I know that 17 years later I would be the head coach here at Clemson.”

“I am so thankful, so blessed,” Byrd said, wiping a tear away from his eye. “I’m thankful to so many people and it’s been so honoring for me the last 12 hours from former players, their well wishes. It’s meant a great deal to me that so many people have reached out.”

Clemson will play in the Tennessee regional of the NCAA Tournament Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as they try to compete for a top-5 spot to send them to Arizona to compete for the grand prize, Penley’s second NCAA Championship, to send him out on top.