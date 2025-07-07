Three Clemson pros finish in Top 5 at PGA event

Clemson, SC—Former Clemson golfers Lucas Glover, Carson Young and Jacob Bridgeman all finished in a tie for fifth at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour on Sunday with scores of 16-under par 268 for the four days. According to research by NBC Sports, it marks the first time three Clemson golfers have finished in the top five of the same PGA Tour event. It is just the second time three former Tigers finished in the top 10 of the same event. That took place at the 2010 Turning Stone Championship in Verona, NY, when Jonathan Byrd, Charles Warren and D.J. Trahan all finished tied for 10th with scores of 13-under-par 275. Entering Sunday’s final round, Glover, Young and Bridgeman were all tied for 21st at nine-under par. All three golfers shot rounds of seven-under-par 64 in the final round to move to a tie for fifth place at 16-under. All three finished just two shots out of a playoff for the championship that was won by Brian Campbell. Glover, a three-time All-American at Clemson between 1998-2001, made 24 birdies for the tournament, tied for fourth in the field, and he hit 58-72 greens in regulation, tied for sixth. It was Glover’s fifth top 10 finish of the year and the 68th of his 21-year PGA Tour career. He is now 23rd in the most recent FedEx Cup standings and is 43rd in the latest World Golf Rankings. Bridgeman, the 2023 ACC Player of the Year, recorded his fifth top 10 of the year in 21 events to improve to 29th in the latest FedEx Cup standings and is 65th in the World Golf Rankings, just five slots behind his career best world ranking. For the tournament Bridgeman made 410 feet of putt, third in the field, and made 23 birdies. The former Clemson All-American in his second full year on the PGA Tour leads the tour in average feet of putts made per round with 84’4”. He is fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting. Young, a junior on Clemson’s 2016 ACC Championship team, improved from 152 to 132 in the FedEx Cup standings with his fifth place finish. It was his second top 10 finish this year and seventh of his career. He was second in the field in greens in regulation for the tournament by hitting 59 of 72 greens. He finished with 22 birdies. Bridgeman will play next at the Scottish Open this weekend at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Glover will be in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, July 17-20. Three Tigers finish tied for 5th at the John Deere Classic!



Jacob Bridgeman

Carson Young

Lucas Glover pic.twitter.com/QhCdtkckN2 — Clemson Men's Golf (@ClemsonMGolf) July 6, 2025