Lucas Glover wins PGA Tour event, advances into playoffs

CU Athletic Communications by

Greensboro, NC—Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover shot a final round 68 on Sunday to win the Wyndham Championship at Sedgfield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. The victory advanced Glover into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a No. 49 overall ranking. It was the fifth career PGA Tour victory for Glover, his first since winning the John Deere Classic in 2021. Glover is now tied with his former teammate Jonathan Byrd for the most PGA Tour wins by a Clemson golfer. Glover and Byrd were teammates for Larry Penley’s Tigers from 1998-2000. It was a sentimental victory for Glover and his family because it was recorded on August 6, the birthday of his grandfather, Dick Hendley, (August 6, 1928) who taught Glover how to play golf when he was a youth. Hendley was a back for Frank Howard’s Clemson football teams in the 1940s. Hendley and Glover are the only grandfather and grandson combination in the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. Glover had rounds of 66-64-62-68 in recording a 20-under-par score of 260 for his 72 holes. The performance concluded an incredible run for the Clemson graduate, who was ranked #185 on the FedEx Cup list on June 5. Over his first 18 events this year he had no top 25 finishes. Over his last seven he had four Top 6 finishes and five Top 20s to move from 185 to 49. Glover changed putters and promptly had a streak of three consecutive top 6 finishes at the Rocket Mortgage in Detroit, the John Deere in Illinois and the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. That marked the first time in his 19-year and over 500 tournament career that he had three consecutive top 6 finishes. Over his last 18 rounds he has scored in the 60s 17 times, including a streak of 12 straight rounds in the 60s that is the longest streak on the PGA Tour this year. He is now 80-under-par for his last five tournaments. This week, he was first in the field in driving accuracy, hitting 46 of 56 fairways, was first in greens in regulation hitting 65 of 72 greens and was tied for first in birdies with 24. He also led the field in strokes against on approach to the green. Glover’s next tournament will be in Memphis at the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 players in the rankings advance to Memphis. Glover was the only player outside the top 70 entering the Wyndham Championship to advance. The winning putt for @Lucas_Glover_ 👏 @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/gAK3vzhQxv — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 6, 2023 "Daddy you won!" 🥹@Lucas_Glover_'s kids greeted him after his win @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/wHec02rFuU — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 7, 2023 Congrats to Lucas Glover on winning his 5th career PGA Tournament, the Wyndham Championship. I saw it in person. Lucas is now 80 under par for his last 5 tournaments pic.twitter.com/BywovDMLLt — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 7, 2023 A win for Team Glover ❤️@Lucas_Glover_ | @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/vAwPzEN7n8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now