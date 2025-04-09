Lucas Glover gears up for 11th Masters Tournament

Clemson, SC—Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover will compete in his 11th Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club this week. Glover will begin the tournament Thursday at 12:22 p.m. off the first tee. Glover’s playing partners over the first two rounds will be Sergio Garcia and Daniel Berger. The group’s Friday tee time will be 9:14 a.m. off the first tee. It is a grouping with a Clemson flavor as Berger’s father, Jay Berger, was an All-American tennis player for the Tigers in the early 1980s. Glover, 45, is having one of his best years on Tour. He is ranked 15th in the latest FedEx rankings and is 30th in the latest Official World Rankings. His career best World Ranking is #15 in 2009. In nine events so far this year he has made six cuts with three top 10 finishes. He finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach and third at The Players Championship, in addition to an eighth place at the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Fla. in his most recent tournament. The native of Greenville, SC and a graduate of Wade Hampton High School is third on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy this year at 71.6 percent, and is fourth in proximity to the hole at 33 feet. Glover has received much attention for moving to a long putter in late 2023, and his results have been strong. So far this year he is 10th on the PGA Tour in fewest putts per hole (1.703) and second in putting percentage from eight feet or less at 75 percent. Glover is also third on the PGA Tour in par three scoring average (2,91) second in total hole outs from off the green with 14. He has already earned over $3 this year, 13th on the PGA Tour. As stated above, this will be Glover’s 11th Masters. He has made the cut six times previously, including four of his last five appearances. That includes last year when he finished 20th, tied for his best career finish at Augusta (2007). Those are his two career top 25s at The Masters. His best round is a 69 in the second round in 2014. This will be Glover’s 51st career major championship. He has made the cut in 22 of his previous 50 majors, has nine top 25s and two top 10s. His two top 10s took place in 2009 when he won the US Open and finished fifth at the PGA. He is the only former Tiger to win a major championship. This will be Glover’s 554th career PGA Tour event. He has made the cut 358 times with 160 career top 25 finishes, 66 of which have been in the top 10. He is 29th in the history of the PGA Tour in earnings with over $40 million. Glover was a three-time All-American at Clemson between 1997-01. He was ranked as the seventh best player in the nation by the Mastercard/Sagarin rankings in 2000 as a junior, and sixth as a senior in 2001. Glover helped the Tigers to ACC championships in 1998 and 2000, an NCAA Regional Championship in 2000, and four consecutive NCAA Tournament top 10 finishes, including second-place finishes in 1998 ad 2001.