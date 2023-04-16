Clemson women's golf won its first ever ACC championship with a match play win over Virginia. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson women's golf won its first ever ACC championship with a match play win over Virginia. (Clemson athletics photo)

Clemson women's golf wins first-ever ACC title
by - 2023 Apr 16, Sun 13:31

Greensboro, N.C. – Freshman Isabella Rawl clinched the win with a tie on 18 and the Clemson Tigers defeated Virginia, 3-1-1, to win the program’s first-ever ACC Championship. The Tigers used victories from Melena Barrientos, Chloe Holder, and Rawl to win the trophy.

Barrientos earned the Tigers’ first win of the day, 3&2, over Virginia’s Celeste Valinho. A win at 13 gave her a three-shot lead, then the two played even, before Barrientos’ birdie on 16 gave her the match win. Holder gave the Tigers their second win, 4&3, over Rebecca Skoler. The Anderson, S.C., native won four-straight holes to close out the front nine and take a five-shot lead. Virginia used back-to-back wins to cut the lead to three, but Holder’s putt on 15 gave her the match win.

Rawl was able to clinch the championship for the Tigers, finishing one up on Megan Propeck. Rawl was up three with three to play, but Propeck put pressure on the freshman winning 16 and 17 and putting Rawl just one up with one to go. UVA missed the putt to extend the match, giving Rawl the victory and propelling Clemson to their first-ever ACC Championship.

The Tigers clinched the match before Savannah Grewal completed hers, but the senior had just won 15 to tie her match. Annabelle Pancake fell 2&1 to Amanda Sambach for Virginia’s lone match win.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson women's golf wins first-ever ACC title
Clemson women's golf wins first-ever ACC title
Swinney on keeping Will Shipley out of Spring game
Swinney on keeping Will Shipley out of Spring game
No. 6 Tigers clinch series at NC State with two wins
No. 6 Tigers clinch series at NC State with two wins
WATCH: Jack Leggett's No. 7 retirement ceremony
WATCH: Jack Leggett's No. 7 retirement ceremony
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Golf Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week