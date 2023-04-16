Clemson women's golf wins first-ever ACC title

CU Athletic Communications by

Greensboro, N.C. – Freshman Isabella Rawl clinched the win with a tie on 18 and the Clemson Tigers defeated Virginia, 3-1-1, to win the program’s first-ever ACC Championship. The Tigers used victories from Melena Barrientos, Chloe Holder, and Rawl to win the trophy. Barrientos earned the Tigers’ first win of the day, 3&2, over Virginia’s Celeste Valinho. A win at 13 gave her a three-shot lead, then the two played even, before Barrientos’ birdie on 16 gave her the match win. Holder gave the Tigers their second win, 4&3, over Rebecca Skoler. The Anderson, S.C., native won four-straight holes to close out the front nine and take a five-shot lead. Virginia used back-to-back wins to cut the lead to three, but Holder’s putt on 15 gave her the match win. Rawl was able to clinch the championship for the Tigers, finishing one up on Megan Propeck. Rawl was up three with three to play, but Propeck put pressure on the freshman winning 16 and 17 and putting Rawl just one up with one to go. UVA missed the putt to extend the match, giving Rawl the victory and propelling Clemson to their first-ever ACC Championship. The Tigers clinched the match before Savannah Grewal completed hers, but the senior had just won 15 to tie her match. Annabelle Pancake fell 2&1 to Amanda Sambach for Virginia’s lone match win. .@ChloeHolder3 is all of us



.@ChloeHolder3 is all of us

ACC CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jtAK8cYhiP — Clemson Women's Golf (@ClemsonWGolf) April 16, 2023

2023 ACC Women's Golf CHAMPIONS ⛳️🏆 pic.twitter.com/YwDjwymbF0 — The ACC (@theACC) April 16, 2023