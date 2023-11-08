Clemson Men's Golf signs three players for 2024-25

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Jordan Byrd announced the addition of Colin Salema (Matthews, N.C./Providence), Rich Wills (Cramerton, N.C./Stuart Cramer) and Jacob Immelman (Winter Park, Fla./Lake Highland Prep) to the Clemson University men’s golf program on Wednesday. All three signed letters of intent to play for the Tigers beginning in the fall of 2024. “We are so excited to announce the signing of this year’s class of Tigers! All three will make the Tigers better from the time they set their feet on campus,” said Coach Byrd. “Colin is a tremendous young man from a great family in Matthews, N.C. He has steadily improved over the last few years into one of the premiere players in the country. Colin possesses great fundamentals with great creativity with his wedges and short game. He shoots a bunch of low scores and has the ability to come in and compete right away.” Salema was ranked as the 24th best player in the country in his class. He also qualified for the match-play at the prestigious North and South Amateur last year as the only junior. Colin eventually lost to Clemson’s own Andrew Swanson in extra holes in the first round. Colin has qualified for the U.S. Junior the last two years and finished 25th in stroke play this past year. Salema finished 20th at the Western Junior Championship, while earning top 10 finishes in the 2023 North and South Junior Amateur (seventh), Carolinas Amateur Championship (fourth) and the 2023 Beth Daniel Junior Azalea (third). He posted top five finishes at the Hope Valley Junior Invitational (fourth) and Creed Junior Boys’ Invitational (third). He was 15th at the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea. He was named to the 2023 All-Charlotte Observer boy’s golf team. Salema finished as the 2023 runner-up in the 4A state championship after shooting 69 and 71 and forced two playoff holes. He had seven birdies in two rounds. “Rich is a great young man from Cramerton, N.C. Rich has been a Tiger for a long time, and I am pumped he has chosen to continue his golf career at Clemson. He is an incredible putter and is a true competitor on the golf course. Rich has great fundamentals and is getting stronger. His competitive nature will only help our team each week.” Wills was ranked as the 76th best player in the country in his class. He earned top 20 finishes at the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea, Carolinas Amateur Championship and the North and South Junior Amateur in 2023. Wills helped lead Stuart Cramer High School to a runner-up finish in the NCHSAA state championship. He earned Big South 3A Conference Player of the Year honors and helped garner two conference championships. “Jacob comes from a strong golfing family and has been a Tiger for a long time. We are excited to have him join our program. Jacob is realizing how good he can be at this game and all his hard work is paying off. He possesses great technique with great flow to his swing and game. He is also a fantastic student and will raise the bar in this area of our team as well.” Immelman joins the Tigers after garnering 18 wins against top 100 competition. He finished tied for 24th at the Billy Horschel Junior Championship, with two rounds in the 60’s. He took 34th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Junior. Immelman is the son of 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman, who currently serves as the lead golf analyst on the PGA Tour as a member of the CBS team.