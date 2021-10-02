Will Taylor injured against BC
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 2, 2021, 8:19 PM
Taylor was helped to the locker room after his lower leg injury

The injuries are piling up for the No. 25 ranked Tigers.

Freshman receiver/quarterback Will Taylor was injured on a one-yard reception during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Boston College.

Taylor was seen on the sideline with an ice bag on his lower leg around his knee.

Around the final minute of the first quarter, Taylor was helped to the locker room as Clemson will likely do some tests on his injury.

Taylor is an important member of the football team as he is a threat at slot receiver, the starter at punt returner, and a backup quarterback.

We will update you when we have any injury information from Clemson officials or once we get to talk to Dabo Swinney after the game.

