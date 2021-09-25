Will Shipley injures knee against NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson is a walking wounded group after the double-overtime loss to North Carolina State as Will Shipley, James Skalski, and Brian Bresee went down with injuries during the contest.

Swinney confirmed during his postgame press conference that Shipley has a knee injury, but he doesn't know the severity of the injury.

He was asked by a reporter if he is comfortable with the running back depth without Shipley if he is out for multiple weeks along with the loss of veteran Lyn-J Dixon.

"We got who we got," Swinney said.

He went on to say that Clemson can't sign any running back free agents during the season like the NFL.

Finally, he was asked if he had any injury updates on Bresee (knee) or Skalski (shoulder) and he said that he didn't yet.