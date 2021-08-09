Will Muschamp moving into assistant role ahead of Clemson-Georgia game
by - 2021 Aug 9, Mon 14:20
Will Muschamp is set to be on the opposite sideline of Clemson once again.
Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is set to once again be an "on-field" coach against the Tigers, per multiple reports.

Muschamp was hired as a defensive analyst initially this offseason, which would have had him away from the sidelines on gameday come Sept. 4 in Charlotte, but a late shakeup in Georgia's coaching staff over the weekend has that changing.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart confirmed Sunday that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is stepping away to "prioritize his mental health and well-being."

Muschamp is then expected to move into that spot. Cochran was hired last year after previously being at Alabama as a strength and conditioning coach for 13 years.

Muschamp was fired by South Carolina after a 2-5 start in the conference-only campaign in 2020.

Muschamp's Gamecocks went 0-4 against Clemson, losing by an average of 32 points per game.

Clemson and Georgia are set to meet for the first time since the two split a home-and-home series in 2013-14.

