WATCH: Will Shipley throws jump pass for TD against Wake Forest
|Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2:33 PM- -
The Clemson offense is playing well in the first half of Saturday's game against No. 10 Wake Forest.
In the second quarter, running back Will Shipley had a two-yard jump pass to tight end Davis Allen for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 17-3 with 5:15 left until halftime.
The Shipley touchdown throw was the first touchdown pass by a Clemson non-quarterback since Sammy Watkins' 52-yard touchdown pass at FSU in 2012 according to Clemson SID.
Check out the touchdown below:
WILL SHIPLEY JUMP PASS TD!!! @ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 20, 2021
??: https://t.co/0YrxIeQdVQ pic.twitter.com/PJC9Y2blfz