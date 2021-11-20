WATCH: Will Shipley throws jump pass for TD against Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson offense is playing well in the first half of Saturday's game against No. 10 Wake Forest.

In the second quarter, running back Will Shipley had a two-yard jump pass to tight end Davis Allen for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 17-3 with 5:15 left until halftime.

The Shipley touchdown throw was the first touchdown pass by a Clemson non-quarterback since Sammy Watkins' 52-yard touchdown pass at FSU in 2012 according to Clemson SID.

Check out the touchdown below: