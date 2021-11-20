WATCH: Will Shipley throws jump pass for TD against Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2:33 PM
Allen continues to impress for the Tigers
The Clemson offense is playing well in the first half of Saturday's game against No. 10 Wake Forest.

In the second quarter, running back Will Shipley had a two-yard jump pass to tight end Davis Allen for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 17-3 with 5:15 left until halftime.

The Shipley touchdown throw was the first touchdown pass by a Clemson non-quarterback since Sammy Watkins' 52-yard touchdown pass at FSU in 2012 according to Clemson SID.

Check out the touchdown below:

