WATCH: Will Shipley talks his football dream, what he's learning at Clemson
by - 2022 Apr 3, Sun 18:55
Will Shipley put together an impressive debut campaign.
Will Shipley put together an impressive debut campaign.

Will Shipley arrived to campus last season with lofty expectations as a 5-star prospect out of high school and showed -- around bouts with injury -- just what kind of talent he has.

He earned second-team freshman All-America (The Athletic) and fourth-team All-ACC (Phil Steele) with over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns (plus a two-yard TD pass).

Shipley was recently on Choppin' It Up with Buck and talked to Charles Arbuckle about his first year in Clemson, working with CJ Spiller, favorite spots around campus, family and more.

Watch below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Will Shipley talks his football dream, what he's learning at Clemson
WATCH: Will Shipley talks his football dream, what he's learning at Clemson
Tigers drop third-straight series to start ACC action
Tigers drop third-straight series to start ACC action
Clemson softball completes sweep at UNC
Clemson softball completes sweep at UNC
Wolfpack top Tigers, even up series
Wolfpack top Tigers, even up series
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest