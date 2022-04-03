WATCH: Will Shipley talks his football dream, what he's learning at Clemson

Will Shipley arrived to campus last season with lofty expectations as a 5-star prospect out of high school and showed -- around bouts with injury -- just what kind of talent he has.

He earned second-team freshman All-America (The Athletic) and fourth-team All-ACC (Phil Steele) with over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns (plus a two-yard TD pass).

Shipley was recently on Choppin' It Up with Buck and talked to Charles Arbuckle about his first year in Clemson, working with CJ Spiller, favorite spots around campus, family and more.

Watch below: