WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman running Will Shipley might should be called 'Will the Thrill' after his performance against Florida State on Saturday.

Shipley had an impressive 21-yard touchdown run with a few cutbacks and jukes to put Clemson up 23-20 with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter.

He has had a career day with 22 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The touchdown gave Clemson 20 or more points for the first time against an FBD team this season.

Check out his touchdown below: