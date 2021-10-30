WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 30, 2021, 6:55 PM
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown

Clemson freshman running Will Shipley might should be called 'Will the Thrill' after his performance against Florida State on Saturday.

Shipley had an impressive 21-yard touchdown run with a few cutbacks and jukes to put Clemson up 23-20 with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter.

He has had a career day with 22 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The touchdown gave Clemson 20 or more points for the first time against an FBD team this season.

Check out his touchdown below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU
Twitter reacts to Clemson's final touchdown, last-second bad beat
Twitter reacts to Clemson's final touchdown, last-second bad beat
WATCH: Mike Norvell reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Mike Norvell reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest