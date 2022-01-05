|
WATCH: Will Shipley 2021 highlights
Check out 2021 highlights from Clemson running back Will Shipley in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley arrived as one of the nation's most heralded recruits. He turned in a campaign that saw him rush for 678 yards, and amass 1,121 all-purpose yards. Shipley also saw the end zone 10 times on the ground, and even had a passing touchdown
Tags: Clemson Football, Will Shipley