WATCH: Who is Clemson Football's "GOAT"?
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 19, 2021, 2:12 PM

Check out the following video discussing who is Clemson's greatest football player, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Which player do you have as your 'GOAT' for the Tigers?

Video Description: Clemson is a national power with a long, storied history. Their football pedigree is packed with some of the biggest names college football has ever seen. These players have littered All-American teams, and won championships. Of all the Clemson greats, who is the greatest? Is it Tajh Boyd, the ACC's all-time leader in touchdowns scored? Running back Travis Etienne, who is one of college football's greatest running backs? There were plenty to choose from, but these five players represent Clemson's excellence to the highest degree.

