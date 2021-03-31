WATCH: Venables on Ohio State loss: "The preparation, the game plan...just burn it all"

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media on Wednesday afternoon. It was the first media availability since before the Sugar Bowl loss.

Venables was very honest about the loss to Ohio State and his defense's performance.

"There wasn't anything worth a flip," Venables said. "The preparation, the game plan, you just burn it all. We did a poor job of having our guys prepared."

Watch the full 45 minute video interview below: