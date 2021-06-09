WATCH: Unsung heroes of the ACC featuring James Davis

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this throwback highlight video of former Clemson great James Davis, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: One thing Clemson football has been known for recently is producing elite skill position players. With names like C.J. Spiller, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Trevor Lawrence & Travis Etienne, it's easy to get lost in the mix. In some circles running back James Davis is credited with laying the groundwork for the success that Clemson has enjoyed over the last decade. Davis made an immediate impact for the Tigers rushing for 879 yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to ACC Rookie of the Year honors. By the time Davis left Clemson, he had amassed 3,881 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns.