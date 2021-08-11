WATCH: Two Tigers ranked as top-five ACC defensive backs
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 11, Wed 08:55

Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC defensive backs including Andrew Booth and Nolan Turner, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC is once again expected to feature ultra-talented players in the defensive secondary this fall. Clemson's Andrew Booth showed elite receiver-like ball skills in 2020. Storm Duck looks to return from injury and build on an amazing 2019 season. Miami's Bubba Bolden is the next ridiculously athletic and versatile DB to suit up for the "U" and is expected to take another step forward this year.

