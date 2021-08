WATCH: Tuesday Clemson post-practice interviews

Clemson held a practice in sweltering summer weather Tuesday afternoon as the prep continues for No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

After practice, Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst talked the latest in the rotation there, while defensive end Justin Foster talked about his battle with COVID-19 and return to the field after at first walking away from the game.

