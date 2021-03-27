WATCH: Trio of former Tigers go to shooting range

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Sometimes you got to let loose during the NFL offseason. Former Clemson teammates Tee Higgins, Isaiah Simmons, and Shaq Smith went to the gun range on Wednesday to fire off some high-powered weapons. The 22-year-old Higgins posted a short clip of their shooting session on his Instagram account.

Check it out below: