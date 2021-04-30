WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's dog stars during NFL draft night

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his family celebrated him being picked No. 1 overall in the 2021 Draft on Thursday night.

The national spotlight on live television was obviously on the star quarterback. However, it also shifted towards Lawrence's cute family dog as he got excited with all the friends and family celebrating the good news.

It looked like the pooch was confused for a second with all the applause coming out of the living room and then decided to get in the good fun by wagging his tail and hugging up on his family.

Maybe he thinks that he was just being a 'good boy' and the humans were cheering him. We will never know.

Regardless, congratulations to the whole Lawrence clan including their doggie who probably made a lot of animal lovers smile during the announcement.

Check out the cute clip below:

Trevor Lawrence’s dog getting excited because he thinks people are cheering for him is giving me life #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/jSpNN2Fz0d — Coffee & Confetti (@CoffeeConfetti) April 30, 2021