WATCH: Trevor Lawrence with impressive TD in victory over Colts

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jaguars ended their tough season on a high note defeating the Colts 26-11 at home on Sunday.

Despite the win, the Jaguars are officially on the clock as they will get the first pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an impressive showing during the contest throwing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions which equated to a career-high 111.9 QB rating.

It was his first NFL game with two or more passing touchdowns with no picks.

In the third quarter on third and goal from the three-yard line, Lawrence handled a high snap from center Tyler Shatley and rolled out to his right to throw a perfect strike to receiver Marvin Jones.

The score put the Jaguars up 23-3.

Check it out below:

Trevor stays cool under pressure and delivers a perfect throw to Marvin Jones Jr.!#INDvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/KZneimCk5O — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 9, 2022

Postgame interview:

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence closed out his rookie campaign with a massive victory over the must-win Colts. Here’s our post-game chat on the win, the roller coaster season, and his vision of the future in #DUUUVAL nation @nflnetwork!



“That’s the team that we wanna be…”?????? pic.twitter.com/b76L3NX3MS — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 9, 2022