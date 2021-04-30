WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne first news conference in Jacksonville

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne both arrived in Jacksonville on Friday for their formal introduction to local media there.

The Jaguars hosted an introductory press conference for the two with coach Urban Meyer, as well as the team GM and owner, to talk what's next for Jaguars football.

Watch the two introduced below:

Lawrence also talked with NFL Network:

Trevor Lawrence is everything that is advertised. How will he handle the pressure? How much of a jump does he have on the playbook with knowing he was going #1? And would he throw me his first pass as an NFL quarterback? My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wC1qIdcdAf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2021

Trevor Lawrence on his favorite Travis Etienne plays: "Hate to say it in front of coach (Urban Meyer), but he had two plays against Ohio State that were pretty special."@Trevorlawrencee @swaggy_t1 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) April 30, 2021