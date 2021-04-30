WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne first news conference in Jacksonville
by - Friday, April 30, 2021, 4:01 PM

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne both arrived in Jacksonville on Friday for their formal introduction to local media there.

The Jaguars hosted an introductory press conference for the two with coach Urban Meyer, as well as the team GM and owner, to talk what's next for Jaguars football.

Watch the two introduced below:

Lawrence also talked with NFL Network:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's dog stars during NFL draft night
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's dog stars during NFL draft night
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville
Jaguars set to pay nearly $50 million to new playmakers Lawrence and Etienne
Jaguars set to pay nearly $50 million to new playmakers Lawrence and Etienne
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest