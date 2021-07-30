WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws TD passes to Tim Tebow, Travis Etienne

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence to Tim Tebow for the touchdown?

This actually could be a glimpse into the upcoming NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked sharp in red-zone drills today throwing several touchdown passes including one to none other than Tim Tebow.

Lawrence also had another touchdown pass to former Tiger running back Travis Etienne.

Check out the video clips below:

Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

Lawrence with the check down TD to ETN pic.twitter.com/gn5Iw4HE3s — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

Lawrence also had a touchdown pass to Josh Hammond in some other red-zone drills, and Etienne scored on a toss sweep run.

Lawrence TD to Josh Hammond pic.twitter.com/WHrwXJ4LuA — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

Minshew toss sweep to ETN pic.twitter.com/U6TBYS3Zkl — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021