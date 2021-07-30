BREAKING

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws TD passes to Tim Tebow, Travis Etienne
2021 Jul 30, Fri 15:04
Lawrence throwing touchdown passes like he did at Clemson

Trevor Lawrence to Tim Tebow for the touchdown?

This actually could be a glimpse into the upcoming NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked sharp in red-zone drills today throwing several touchdown passes including one to none other than Tim Tebow.

Lawrence also had another touchdown pass to former Tiger running back Travis Etienne.

Check out the video clips below:

Lawrence also had a touchdown pass to Josh Hammond in some other red-zone drills, and Etienne scored on a toss sweep run.

