WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws first two NFL TD passes with efficient performance
Trevor Lawrence is on the board with a professional score now (two of them, actually).
The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in their last preseason game before heading back to the Lone Star State to Houston on Sept. 12 to open the season (1 p.m. ET/CBS regional stations), and they saw some much-needed signs of life from the offense to get things going.
Lawrence connected on his first three throws of the game, including an 18-yarder for a touchdown to Pharoh Cooper. He went on to throw another TD pass in the half as well, for four yards to Laviska Shenault, finishing 11-of-12 on pass attempts for 139 yards over the first period.
Check out the big throws below:
Smooth, efficient touchdown drive from Trevor Lawrence and the Jags just now. Most confident the offense has looked all exhibition season.— Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) August 29, 2021
An absolute dime by @Trevorlawrencee ????@Dorsett_4 | @Jaguars— NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2021
Trevor Lawrence with another DIME ??— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2021
Ya love to see it.#BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/t4WZMD88R2— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 29, 2021
Have a day, @Trevorlawrencee!— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 29, 2021
