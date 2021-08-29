WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws first two NFL TD passes with efficient performance

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence is on the board with a professional score now (two of them, actually).

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in their last preseason game before heading back to the Lone Star State to Houston on Sept. 12 to open the season (1 p.m. ET/CBS regional stations), and they saw some much-needed signs of life from the offense to get things going.

Lawrence connected on his first three throws of the game, including an 18-yarder for a touchdown to Pharoh Cooper. He went on to throw another TD pass in the half as well, for four yards to Laviska Shenault, finishing 11-of-12 on pass attempts for 139 yards over the first period.

Check out the big throws below:

Smooth, efficient touchdown drive from Trevor Lawrence and the Jags just now. Most confident the offense has looked all exhibition season.



5 plays/68 yards

Lawrence: 3-3, 62 yards, TDpic.twitter.com/4uq6f7XFJp — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) August 29, 2021

Trevor Lawrence with another DIME ??



The first overall pick puts up his 2nd TD of the half!



??: #JAXvsDAL on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/ZfE3xwgAAh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2021