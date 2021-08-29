BREAKING

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws first two NFL TD passes with efficient performance
by - 2021 Aug 29, Sun 13:28

Trevor Lawrence is on the board with a professional score now (two of them, actually).

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in their last preseason game before heading back to the Lone Star State to Houston on Sept. 12 to open the season (1 p.m. ET/CBS regional stations), and they saw some much-needed signs of life from the offense to get things going.

Lawrence connected on his first three throws of the game, including an 18-yarder for a touchdown to Pharoh Cooper. He went on to throw another TD pass in the half as well, for four yards to Laviska Shenault, finishing 11-of-12 on pass attempts for 139 yards over the first period.

Check out the big throws below:

