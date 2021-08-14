|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 35-yard strike in first NFL action
|Saturday, August 14, 2021, 8:08 PM- -
The NFL preseason is finally here.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence got his first action as a pro as his team faced off against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night.
Late in the first quarter, Lawrence threw a nice 35-yard strike to his receiver Marvin Jones on third and 10 to move the chains.
The throw looked a little reminiscent of some of his nice throws back while he was at Clemson.
Lawrence finished going 6-for-9, passing for 71 yards in limited action.
Check it out below:
?? @ClemsonFB fans have seen this plenty of times before @Trevorlawrencee is out here throwing dimes in NFL preseason ??— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 14, 2021
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VH2S5Y8EZP
Clemson players were rooting on Lawrence and Travis Etienne after their scrimmage on Saturday:
Way too many dudes in towels for photo evidence, but the locker room is crowded around the Jags’ preseason game right now cheering like it’s an AFC Championship Game.— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) August 14, 2021