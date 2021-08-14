WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws 35-yard strike in first NFL action
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, August 14, 2021, 8:08 PM
The NFL preseason is finally here.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence got his first action as a pro as his team faced off against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night.

Late in the first quarter, Lawrence threw a nice 35-yard strike to his receiver Marvin Jones on third and 10 to move the chains.

The throw looked a little reminiscent of some of his nice throws back while he was at Clemson.

Lawrence finished going 6-for-9, passing for 71 yards in limited action.

Check it out below:

Clemson players were rooting on Lawrence and Travis Etienne after their scrimmage on Saturday:

