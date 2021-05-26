WATCH: Trevor Lawrence surprises Gatorade Player of the Year winner
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 2:33 PM
Lawrence has happy to present Dart with the national award
USC commit Jaxson Dart of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah was named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year this week.

Dart completed 240 out of 345 of his passes for 4,691 yards, 67 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions this past season.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence surprised him on Zoom presenting him virtually with the prestigious high school football award.

“It was a cool thing to be a part of,” Lawrence said via Zoom this week. “He was surprised. He didn’t know he was getting the award for one and didn’t know I was presenting it. So it was cool. And he had a lot of his buddies behind them. So that was cool.”

