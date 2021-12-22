|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence is Mic'd Up
The Jacksonville Jaguars take you through a game with the No. 1 overall pick and former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with Lawrence mic'd up last week.
The Jaguars dropped to 2-12 with a 30-16 loss to the Houston Texans, where Lawrence connected on 57.9% of his passes for 210 yards. Lawrence has passed for 2,945 yards with nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions this season, completing 58.1% of his throws.
Watch the mic'd up segment below:
Tags: Clemson Football, Trevor Lawrence