WATCH: Trevor Lawrence getting reps with Jaguar teammates at Clemson facility

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

There's something in these hills at Clemson.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback is already back in Tiger Town after having a very busy last few months being drafted No. 1 overall and going through his first NFL mini-camp.

Clemson receiver coach Tyler Grisham posted a short video clip on social media of Lawrence and a few of his teammates working on their offense at the Clemson practice facility.

Great job by Lawrence and Co. getting in some work before training camp kicks off later this month.

Check it out below:

Love what’s happening here. @Trevorlawrencee getting some work in with his @Jaguars WRs at our facility (while hanging out at the Lake during their downtime!). The great Woody McCorvey asked our grounds crew, led by Mike Echols, to paint the NFL landmarks for them to be precise! pic.twitter.com/vFI1IbmuM3 — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) July 14, 2021