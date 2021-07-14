WATCH: Trevor Lawrence getting reps with Jaguar teammates at Clemson facility
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Lawrence working hard with his new teammates (Photo via Jaguars)
Lawrence working hard with his new teammates (Photo via Jaguars)

There's something in these hills at Clemson.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback is already back in Tiger Town after having a very busy last few months being drafted No. 1 overall and going through his first NFL mini-camp.

Clemson receiver coach Tyler Grisham posted a short video clip on social media of Lawrence and a few of his teammates working on their offense at the Clemson practice facility.

Great job by Lawrence and Co. getting in some work before training camp kicks off later this month.

Check it out below:

