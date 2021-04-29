WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gets the "call" from Urban Meyer, Jaguars owner
by - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:08 PM

Watch Trevor Lawrence's phone call with Urban Meyer where Lawrence officially learns he is the 1st overall pick.

Lawrence learns in the video that Jacksonville had been asked by the NFL to wait till the 2-minute mark left to turn in the pick.

Lawrence went 34-2 in three seasons as a starter at Clemson and led the Tigers to appearances in the National Championship Game following his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Here is the same call from Lawrence's house.

Tigers make history in Round 1 of 2021 NFL Draft
Twitter reacts to Travis Etienne joining Lawrence in Jacksonville
Trevor Lawrence's message to Clemson fans after being drafted No. 1
WATCH: Dabo Swinney congratulates Trevor Lawrence in heartfelt video
