WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gets the "call" from Urban Meyer, Jaguars owner

Watch Trevor Lawrence's phone call with Urban Meyer where Lawrence officially learns he is the 1st overall pick.

Lawrence learns in the video that Jacksonville had been asked by the NFL to wait till the 2-minute mark left to turn in the pick.

Lawrence went 34-2 in three seasons as a starter at Clemson and led the Tigers to appearances in the National Championship Game following his freshman and sophomore seasons.

?? "We're going to turn this thing in at the 2-minute mark. The league wants us to wait until then."



Hear the phone call with @Trevorlawrencee and @CoachUrbanMeyer as he is made the 1st overall pick.@bose | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/xIaWtETQyt — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 30, 2021

Here is the same call from Lawrence's house.