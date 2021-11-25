WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in new Subway commercial
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 25, 2021, 7:46 PM
Lawrence enjoys the new Baja Chicken and Ranch sub at Subway
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the new faces of the NFL.

Star players usually get commercials, so it's no surprise that Lawrence is featured in a new Subway commercial.

Be warned; it's a little different.

"If you wanna look fresh, you got to eat fresh," Lawrence said in the following commercial.

"That's why Subway bought time in my new shampoo ad to talk about the new Baja Chicken and Bacon. Body, Balance, and Baja."

