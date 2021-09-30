|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in 'Jeopardy!' answer
|Thursday, September 30, 2021, 8:02 PM-
Trevor Lawrence is still building his national profile, it seems.
On one hand, Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick was a part of a Jeopardy! quiz show answer Thursday night, ahead of his fourth career pro game at Cincinnati the same evening (8:20 p.m./NFL Network):
You made @Jeopardy tonight @Trevorlawrencee #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0lv7FbI3Yo— Christy (0-3) (@reallychristy) September 30, 2021
On another, the contestants did not know what team Lawrence plays for:
There was a clue on #Jeopardy that included #Duuuval #TrevorLawrence and #NFL and they couldn’t come up with “Jaguars”. ????????? pic.twitter.com/WoxokWuN6J— Kenya Fouch (@KenyaFouch) September 30, 2021
