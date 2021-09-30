WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in 'Jeopardy!' answer

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence is still building his national profile, it seems.

On one hand, Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick was a part of a Jeopardy! quiz show answer Thursday night, ahead of his fourth career pro game at Cincinnati the same evening (8:20 p.m./NFL Network):

On another, the contestants did not know what team Lawrence plays for: