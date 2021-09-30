BREAKING

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in 'Jeopardy!' answer
by - Thursday, September 30, 2021, 8:02 PM

Trevor Lawrence is still building his national profile, it seems.

On one hand, Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick was a part of a Jeopardy! quiz show answer Thursday night, ahead of his fourth career pro game at Cincinnati the same evening (8:20 p.m./NFL Network):

On another, the contestants did not know what team Lawrence plays for:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Unique table hand-crafted from iconic Death Valley Oak Tree up for auction
LOOK: Unique table hand-crafted from iconic Death Valley Oak Tree up for auction
5-star safety has Clemson in top group
5-star safety has Clemson in top group
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in 'Jeopardy!' answer
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in 'Jeopardy!' answer
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest