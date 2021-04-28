WATCH: Trevor Lawrence expected to join elite ACC company
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021-04-28 18:47:14.0

Check out this video to get you ready for Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely be the No. 1 overall selection.

Video Description: Trevor Lawrence is expected to become the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars make their pick. With that, Lawrence will join Mario Williams and Jameis Winston as the only 3 ACC football players to be chosen with the number one overall pick. Take a look at how each player earned the top spot in the draft with this look at their careers, brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.

Chez Mellusi talks transfer reason, what's next
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects
